Wolf Administration Kicks Off Trees For Troops Donation Weekend

YORK – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Col. Donald O’Shell, Director of Staff, Headquarters Pennsylvania Air National Guard, helped kick off the 2022 Trees for Troops donation weekend at Strathmeyer Christmas Trees in York, and encouraged Pennsylvanians to donate Christmas trees to active-duty military and their families. Trees for Troops is a national program that provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to armed forces members and their families each holiday season through donations, sponsorships, grants, and the work of volunteers. Since 2005, Trees for Troops has provided more than 277,001 Christmas trees to military families and troops in the United States and overseas.