Wolf Administration Kick Off National Recovery Month In Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – The departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Health (DOH) and Congresswoman Madeleine Dean joined individuals in recovery, advocacy organizations, and others to highlight the importance of accessible supports for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) and to kick off National Recovery Month across Pennsylvania. National Recovery Month is observed throughout the month of September to recognize the gains made in the lives of individuals living in recovery from SUD and show that every day, people can and do recover. The 2022 National Recovery Month theme is “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.”