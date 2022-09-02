Wolf Administration Encourages Emergency Preparedness During National Preparedness Month

HARRISBURG – September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department are encouraging citizens to take steps to prepare for emergencies and ensure that their homes, businesses, and possessions are adequately insured. PEMA Director Randy Padfield says, “We all have a role to play in getting our families ready for emergencies, because the more prepared we are, the less strain we see on local emergency responders and the more quickly our communities can recover.” September is also when Pennsylvania experiences a higher risk of flooding due to hurricane and tropical storm activity in the Northeast this time of year.