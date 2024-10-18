Witnesses Sought In Lancaster Township Shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are asking for witnesses to an October 6th shooting in Lancaster Township. Around 12:56 p.m. that day, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Wabank Road near Bean Hill Road. The incident is still under investigation and police have identified three possible witness vehicles passing through the area. They are asking those witnesses to contact them to provide any information they might have. Detectives have identified a white Honda Accord, a white Chevrolet Impala, and a blue Toyota Highlander as potential witness vehicles. Those three vehicles are not suspected to be involved in any way beyond being potential witnesses. If you were in the area on that date and time, please contact Manheim Township Police detectives by calling 717-569-6401.