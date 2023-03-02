With Court Win, PA Schools Want Plan/Down Payment

HARRISBURG (AP) – When Gov. Josh Shapiro unveils his first budget next week, poor districts that won a landmark school-funding lawsuit want him to propose a significant down payment and a plan to overhaul how the state pays for K-12 education. Lawyers for the districts tell The Associated Press they think $2 billion in additional education funding would be a good start toward billions more the poorest school districts need. One attorney says they also hope Shapiro presents a plan for developing a system that funds schools based on what students need. So far, Shapiro has said little about how he’ll respond to the court decision. He is scheduled to unveil his first budget plan Tuesday when he speaks to a joint session of the Legislature.