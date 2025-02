Wintry Weather On The Horizon

LANCASTER –A winter weather advisory is in effect for our region from 10 p.m. tonight through 12 noon on Thursday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations between 1 and 2 inches followed by ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch from freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions tonight through tomorrow morning due to weather conditions.