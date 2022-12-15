Wintry Weather For The Region

LANCASTER – Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says a wintry mix of precipitation may fall this morning before turning to rain as the day progresses. The Lancaster area is expected to see mostly rain while areas to the north and west will see a greater chance of snow, sleet, and icy conditions. PennDOT and road crews are pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the weather system. Extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Drive carefully if you must travel today and allow sufficient time to get to your destination. Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. We have a number of school and weather related announcements. WDAC’s Winter Watch comes your way at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour.