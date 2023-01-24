Winter Weather On Wednesday

LANCASTER – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our region beginning tomorrow morning. Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says a storm system will bring some mixed precipitation with the Lancaster area getting a coating to an inch with higher snowfall totals to the north and west of Lancaster. The mixed precipitation will transition to rain in the afternoon as warmer air moves in. PennDOT and the PA Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility.