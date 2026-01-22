Winter Storm Watch Issued

LANCASTER – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our area from 10 p.m. this Saturday through 1 p.m. Monday. Heavy snow with significant accumulations are possible through the period depending on the storm’s track. AccuWeather Meteorologist Jason Caterina says a front will be crossing the U.S. bringing us the wintry weather. Six inches of snow and more are probable. Snow may mix with or transition to sleet in southern PA on Sunday and Sunday night. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be difficult late Saturday night through Monday morning.