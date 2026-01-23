Winter Storm Warning Now Issued

LANCASTER – Our region is now under a Winter Storm Warning from 10 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Monday. We also have a Cold Weather Advisory for 10 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Saturday. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread and prolonged travel disruptions are expected. Snow will overspread the area late Saturday evening into Saturday night, becoming heavy at times through Sunday with accumulation rates of one to two inches per hour at times. AccuWeather Meteorologist Jason Caterina says we could see a foot of snow. The snow may mix with sleet or freezing rain near and south of the PA Turnpike on Sunday afternoon, which may cut down on total snow accumulations. Frigid temperatures and wind chills are expected before, during, and after the winter storm. Some blowing and drifting snow is possible. Motorists should delay any travel and use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.