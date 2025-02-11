Winter Storm To Affect Region Tuesday Into Wednesday

LANCASTER – A winter weather advisory is in effect for our region from 2 p.m. today until 7 a.m. tomorrow. Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says 2-4 inches of snow is in the forecast. With that timing, we can expect this evening’s commutes to be impacted by slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions continuing into tomorrow morning’s commutes. PennDOT says drivers can anticipate vehicle and speed restrictions, and should avoid any unnecessary travel. Visit 511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. WDAC’s Winter Watch will be in effect as we keep track of any weather related announcements due to the storm.