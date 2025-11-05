Wind Advisory/Wildfire Potential For The Region

LANCASTER – A wind advisory is in effect for our region from 1 p.m. this afternoon to 10 a.m. tomorrow. Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York Counties are under the advisory. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph are expected during the period. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, so make sure they are secured. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. The dry and windy conditions also pose an elevated risk of wildfire spread this afternoon and evening. Exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire would have the potential to spread quickly.