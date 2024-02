Wind Advisory For Our Region

LANCASTER – A wind advisory is in effect this afternoon through 7 a.m. Thursday. The area will see west to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph possible. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects so make sure outdoor objects are secured. Tree limbs and branches could be blown down, debris may fall on the roads, and a few power outages may result. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.