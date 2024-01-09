William Penn Statue Now Will Stay

HARRISBURG – The National Park Service is retracting a proposal to take down a statue of William Penn at a Philadelphia historical site as part of a renovation that touched off a torrent of criticism. In a statement, Independence National Historical Park said it withdrew the proposal it had announced. PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler was one outspoken on the effort to make the park more “inclusive.” Cutler called it “another sad example of the left in this country scraping the bottom of the barrel of wokeism to advance an extreme ideology and a nonsensical view of history. He said, “It was Penn’s commitment to the Quaker principle of pacifism that led to a long and lasting peace between Native Americans and settlers in PA.” Cutler added,“To remove Penn’s statue to create a more inclusive environment takes an absurd and revisionist view of our state’s history and further seems to serve no purpose other than to check a box for an increasingly dangerous radicalism infiltrating today’s left wing political agenda.