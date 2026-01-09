Will You Promise To “Defend Our Daughters?”

HARRISBURG – Numerous state lawmakers are urging Pennsylvanians to join the “Defending Our Daughters” campaign to show support for the PA’s female athletes. All Pennsylvanians are invited to sign the “I Believe” promise to highlight the rights of girls to have a safe, fair, and equal playing field; to compete to win games, championships, and titles; to earn scholarships; and to have private locker room spaces, without biological males being present. The promise also challenges state’s leaders to get off the sidelines to protect and defend female athletes. The “I Believe” promise is available online for people to sign at defendingdaughters.com. The information will be shared with Gov. Shapiro and state House leaders to support action on the issue this year. So far, majority House Democrats have avoided votes on three different bills aimed at protecting women’s sports. Senate Bill 9, which passed the Senate with bipartisan support in May, was initially referred to the House Education Committee. To avoid a discharge resolution, the bill was re-referred to the Health Committee and is now in the Judiciary Committee. House Bills 158 and 1849 were also initially referred to the Education Committee, but were re-referred to Judiciary in December, also to avoid discharge resolutions that would force a vote on the bills.