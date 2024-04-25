Wildfire Danger High Says PA DCNR

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources is sending out an alert that wildfire danger is high today over most of the state. Persons are asked to do not start any outdoor fires. DCNR released a map which can be seen under this news story. The greatest danger of wildfires in PA occurs during the spring months of April and May and the autumn months of October and November. In PA, 99% of all wildfires are caused by people. Certain conditions are necessary for a wildfire to occur such as an available fuel source, such as dried grass or leaves; dry conditions, including low relative humidity; and an ignition source.