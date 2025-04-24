Wildfire Alert For The Area

LANCASTER – Our region is under an elevated risk of wildfire spread through this evening. A combination of very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, dry fine fuels and leaf litter, and a moderately gusty southerly breeze will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread today across the portion of Central PA from around Interstate 80 south to the Maryland border. The period of greatest potential for wildfire spread will be now through 7 p.m. today. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.