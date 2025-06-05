Whole Milk Legislation Passes U.S. Senate Panel

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry overwhelming passed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act by a voice vote. Committee member, PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman voted for the bill which he co-sponsored alongside fellow PA U.S. Sen. David McCormick. Fetterman said he was proud to support the measure to allow whole milk back in the nation’s schools and include necessary flexibility for non-dairy alternatives. McCormick said he was proud to join Fetterman to support this commonsense bill that is a clear win for hardworking dairy farmers and the well-being of our children.