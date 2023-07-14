What’s Next After A Successful U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight examines the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in the Groff vs. DeJoy case. The case involved a Lancaster County mail carrier, Gerald Groff, who did not want to work Sundays because of his Christian faith. The justices made clear that workers who ask for religious accommodations, such as taking the Sabbath off, should have their requests honored unless employers show that doing so would result in “substantial increased costs.” Groff talks about his reaction to the favorable decision and offered thankfulness to those who uplifted them in prayer. The justices sent Groff’s case back to a lower court for another look in light of their decision. Groff will be joined by one of his attorneys – Randall Wenger, Chief Counsel with the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”