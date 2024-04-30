“Welcome Baby” Kits Legislation Approved By PA House Committee

HARRISBURG – With about 17% of PA children living in poverty, the state House Human Services Committee advanced legislation that would create a state program providing “Welcome Baby” kits to new parents. House Bill 2137 would help ease the financial and emotional stress new moms and parents face by providing them with maternal and newborn supply kits and connecting them to additional support programs available at the state and county levels. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. La’Tasha Mayes says creating a program like this is a necessary step in filling gaps left by maternal health care deserts and ensuring that new moms and parents – regardless of income and zip code – can access resources to help them raise healthy children. The measure is modeled on the federal Newborn Supply Kit pilot programs currently operating in Arkansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The bill now goes to the full PA House.