Weight Limit Imposed On Area Bridge

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced a weight limit has been established on the Route 462 Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River connecting Wrightsville, York County, and Columbia, Lancaster County. The bridge has not previously had a weight restriction. The new restriction will limit the weight of each vehicle to 10 tons, except for emergency vehicles. Vehicles exceeding the posted weight limit are suggested to use Route 30. The weight restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the primary load carrying members of the open concrete arch spans along portions of the bridge. Creating the weight restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and will preserve safe passage until repairs can occur. Work on the bridge is now not anticipated to occur until 2025. The historic Route 462 bridge was built in 1930 and is classified as being in fair condition.