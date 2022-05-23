Weekend Of Shootings In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating two separate weekend shootings. Saturday around 6:15 p.m., Spring Garden Township Police were dispatched to the rear of 401 Hill Street for the report of a female laying on the ground beside her truck. Upon arrival, officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. One was found to be deceased, and the other was transported to York Hospital. Police say a domestic dispute with a neighbor led to a 59-year-old man to have taken his life during the incident. The second shooting happened Saturday around 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block E. Market Street in York. Officers discovered a two 34-year-old males and a 33-year-old male with gunshot wounds. All three were treated at York Hospital. Anyone with information on that shooting is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.