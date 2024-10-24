Weekend Closure Of Lancaster County Roadway

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that a closure is planned this weekend for eastbound and westbound Route 30 and the bridge carrying northbound/southbound Route 222 over Route 30 in Lancaster County. The closure will be in place so the contractor can set beams on the new bridge that will carry southbound Route 222 to eastbound Route 30. Weather permitting, Route 30 and the bridge carrying northbound and southbound Route 222 over the highway will be closed at 9 p.m. tomorrow and is expected to remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, October 28. Detours will be in place for the weekend closure. Delays and congestion are expected along the detour route. Motorists should avoid the area or plan extra time for their travels.