Week Honors Public Safety Telecommunicators

READING – The PA Emergency Management Agency recognized the vital work of 911 operators during a visit to the Berks County 911 center as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which runs now through April 16. PEMA 911 Deputy Jeff Boyle says telecommunicators are highly trained professionals who are the critical link between someone who needs help and the first responders who provide fire, law enforcement or emergency medical services. In PA, about 2,500 telecommunicators work at 61 county-based emergency call centers who process nearly 14.5 million requests for emergency assistance each year. Like many emergency response organizations, county emergency call centers are struggling to meet staffing needs. Anyone interested in learning more can check the employment sections of county websites found in the PEMA PSAP Directory.