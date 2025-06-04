Siren Test At Peach Bottom Power Plant

DELTA – Constellation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Clean Energy Center today, June 4th at about 1 p.m. This is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year. The warning siren system consists of 97 sirens located in the 10-mile radius around the facility. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station. County emergency management authorities activate the sirens. Peach Bottom Clean Energy Center is located on the bank of Conowingo Pond in York County. The plant produces enough electricity to power more than 1 million homes.