Weather Delays Route 30 Road Project To The Evening

LANCASTER – PennDOT has announced that due to the weather, work planned for today and Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, will now be performed at night. The contractor will remove and repaint lines and set a barrier to shift traffic away from the median so work can be performed on the Centerville Road bridge spanning Route 30. This work will now be performed today and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in both eastbound and westbound directions of Route 30. Tonight the contractor will remove and repaint lines to shift traffic away from the median. On Thursday, a barrier will be set to complete the traffic shift. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.