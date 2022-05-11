Wearing The Mask Again At WellSpan

YORK – Starting today, due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases across southcentral PA, WellSpan care facilities will again require patients and visitors to wear masks in WellSpan facilities. A medical mask – such as a surgical mask, N95 mask, or KN95 mask – must be worn by everyone inside any WellSpan facility. If a person does not have an appropriate mask, one will be provided. Higher-grade medical masks are now more readily available and provide a better alternative to cloth masks against more highly transmissible Omicron variants of COVID-19. WellSpan continues to allow open visitation of patients, except for patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected of being positive pending test results. COVID-19 positive or pending hospitalized patients may designate two support persons for visitation. Visitation by one designated support person at a time will be allowed. All approved visitors will be provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment that will be worn during the duration of the patient visit. People who are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should not visit patients.