Weapon On Lancaster County School Property

MILLERSVILLE – Officials reported an incident involving a student being in the possession of a weapon on Penn Manor High School property yesterday. The high school administration was notified through a responsible reporter using the Safe2Say website. Safe2Say is a statewide program monitored and staffed by trained professionals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. District administrators immediately receive the details of the report. Due to state and federal confidentiality laws, additional details about the matter can not be released. Penn Manor Superintendent, Dr. Philip Gale thanked those who used the Safe2Say system to alert them of concerns adding the safety of students and staff is, and always will be, their highest priority.