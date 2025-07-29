WDAC’s Summer Of Sharing Helps Area Needy

LANCASTER – WDAC’s 6th annual Summer of Sharing is underway. Over 35 area businesses are coming together as they partner to help needy individuals and families with a financial blessing and to share the love of Jesus Christ to our community. You can nominate someone in need by going to wdac.com and click on the Summer of Sharing banner on our webpage or you can click on the banner below. Fill out the form with your name and contact information along with the needy person’s contact information and a description of their specific need. All forms received with be reviewed and verified. If you don’t have computer access, you can call WDAC at 717-284-4123, during regular business hours. Persons with a health issue, those who have lost employment, in need of an improvement to their residence, and more have received a financial blessing in the past. Many thanks to those area businesses who are making this year’s Summer of Sharing a success.