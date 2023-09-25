WDAC Biblethon To Bring God’s Word To Cambodia

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with the Mies Foundation in bringing the Word of God to those who lack access to it in the nation of Cambodia. The goal of the Biblethon is to provide at least 1,500 Bibles for those wanting to grow in their faith in Jesus Christ. The Church in Cambodia is expanding and the need for Bibles is great. The word “Mies” in Spanish means “harvest.” The cost for one Bible is only $7. You can help us reach our goal by making a monetary pledge by calling 1-877-BIBLES-9 or you can click on the banner below to make an online donation. Thank you for helping to get Bibles into the hands of the Cambodian people.