Wawa Agrees To Payment And Security Changes

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is agreeing to pay $8 million to several states over a 2019 data breach that involved some 34 million payment cards. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office said today that Wawa Inc. didn’t take reasonable security measures to prevent hackers from installing malware that is thought to have collected card numbers, customer names and other data. Wawa is agreeing to new policies to toughen its security efforts to combat data breaches. The settlement was made with attorneys general in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.