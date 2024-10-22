Watro Resolution Recognizes Veterans Day In PA

HARRISBURG – A resolution recognizing Nov. 11 as Veterans Day in PA, sponsored by Rep. Dane Watro of Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties, passed unanimously in the PA House. Watro said Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the service of the brave men and women who have answered our country’s call; those who have not returned from the battlefield; those who have returned with the scars of war; and all who have worn the uniform and protected our freedoms and our way of life as Americans. Watro, a U.S. Army veteran, was prime sponsor of House Resolution 544. Veterans Day is a federal holiday and was originally known as Armistice Day to mark the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day by Congress in 1954.