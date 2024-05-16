Water Main Break In Lancaster

LANCASTER – A water main break has closed the 700 block of N. Duke Street in Lancaster. This morning, officers found water flowing on the street and that part of the road surface had been compromised. Barricades have been placed at the intersection of E. Clay and N. Duke Streets. No vehicle traffic will be able to travel on the 700 block of. N. Duke St. until repairs can be made. Southbound traffic should detour to N. Prince Street. The Water Department will make repairs. Officers notified residents on the block so that parked vehicles can be moved in order to facilitate repairs. It is likely that residents in the area will see a reduction in water pressure and water service.