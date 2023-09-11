Watching For Another U.S. Senate Run

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republicans trying to recapture the U.S. Senate majority have the candidate they want in PA. Now they just need David McCormick to run. McCormick has floated the possibility that he would again seek the party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate, this time to challenge three-term Democrat Sen. Bob Casey. McCormick has shown up at local party events, raised money for Republican candidates, hired staff, done a publicity tour for his new book, and made the rounds of conservative podcasts. McCormick has drawn pledges of support from two major Senate GOP donor committees — the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Senate Leadership Fund. A state party meeting is approaching, and GOP circles are alive with chatter that McCormick will seek an endorsement vote there.