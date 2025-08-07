Watch Your Height Under The Bridge

HARRISBURG – PennDOT has launched a new public awareness campaign aimed at helping drivers avoid hitting low bridges with vehicles. The “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign – announced as part of a multi-state collaboration – encourages motorists to know their vehicle height and check that it will safely fit under bridges on their route. Vehicle strikes to the tops or sides of bridges damage vehicles and infrastructure, cause traffic delays, and put the public and emergency responders at risk. According to PennDOT, from 2013 -2023, there were over 600 strikes to bridges or other overhead structures in PA. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll says “Drivers must know their vehicle height and watch for signage indicating bridge heights. If you are driving a commercial vehicle, a delivery or moving truck, or an RV, do not rely on your navigation app. Check the height of your vehicle and know it’s right!” The campaign will involve public and industry outreach targeting commercial driver’s license holders and non-commercial drivers operating commercial trucks, leased trucks (such as delivery and moving box-type trucks), and recreational vehicles.