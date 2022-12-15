Watch Out For The Porch Pirate

LANCASTER – With the Christmas season upon us, police wanted to pass on a few holiday crime prevention tips on how to avoid becoming a victim to porch pirates. Track your packages. Have your package delivered to your work or to the home of a relative or friend that you know will be home. Have your package held at your local post office for pickup. Take advantage of the “Ship to Store” option that many stores and online retailers provide that allows you to pick up your package from a secure location. Request that your package has signature confirmation upon delivery. And ask your carrier to place the package in an area out of plain view. If you see something suspicious or out of ordinary, report it to your local police.