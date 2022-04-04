Watch Out For Tax Scams

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are being warned ahead of the April 18 tax filing deadline to be careful when getting calls or texts about their taxes. Scammers will often pose as the IRS or a fake tax agency to try and frighten consumers into giving away personal information and hard earned money. Persons are reminded to not provide any information to a caller claiming to be from the IRS and report the call to phishing@irs.gov. The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text, or social media. Scammers spoof phone numbers, so receiving a call from an IRS number does not mean it is legitimate. Do not click on links in suspicious text messages claiming to be from the IRS or to be about your taxes. Pennsylvanians with questions or who feel they may have been victimized by a tax scam should submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the website or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or calling 1-800-441-2555.