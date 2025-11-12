Watch Out For Online Insurance Marketplace Scams

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians shopping for health insurance during open enrollment are being warned of possible scams in the online marketplace. The PA Attorney General’s Health Care Section warns that a growing number of fake websites are representing themselves as official online insurance marketplaces. Pennie is PA’s official health insurance marketplace, utilized by about 500,000 families. Plans advertised on websites besides Pennie may not comply with the federal requirements for marketplace health insurance plans, and these plans often place strict limits on the care that consumers can receive, leaving consumers responsible for large out-of-pocket costs. Never provide your personal information to unknown callers or through email. Consumers with questions about PA’s marketplace application, enrollment process, or other open enrollment related questions, should contact Pennie directly online at Pennie.com or by phone at 1-844-844-8040. Anyone who may have been a victim of a health insurance scam should contact the PA Attorney General’s Health Care Section at 1-877-888-4877 or by filing a complaint online.