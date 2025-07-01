Watch Out For Flooding & More Stormy Weather

LANCASTER – Stormy weather last evening produced heavy rains and thunderstorms which have caused areas of flooding across the region. Drive carefully and be alert on your commute as you may come upon high water on the roads. If come upon a flooded road, turn around and don’t drown. Our region is under a flood watch from 2 p.m. today through 11 p.m. tonight. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more rain. The forecast has more rain and storms for our area for later today and tonight. The storms caused scattered power outages around the region. PPL reports several thousand of its customers are without power.