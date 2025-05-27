Watch Out For Counterfeit Weight Loss Drugs

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians who are taking GLP-1 drugs are being warned to make sure they are getting the drugs from licensed pharmacies as supplies have not kept pace with an overwhelming consumer demand, prompting the emergence of a counterfeit market for the drugs. PA Attorney General Dave Sunday recently urged the Food and Drug Administration in a multi-state coalition letter to crack down on the counterfeit drugs, often originating from foreign countries. He said these counterfeit products flooding the market can cause harm, and he advises anyone shopping for GLP-1 drugs to use extreme caution. The common weight loss and diabetes management drugs have become very popular nationwide, sold as Mounjaro, Zepbound, Ozempic, and Wegovy. Inadequate supply has created opportunities for counterfeiters seeking to profit from shortages and high costs and demand. Consumers are urged to report suspicious products to the FDA and the PA Office of Attorney General.