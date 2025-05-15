Warrant Out For York Co Woman Accused Of Theft

YORK CITY – Since October of 2024, 51 yr old, Annette Anderson has allegedly been collecting rent money from multiple York City tenants but failed to turn the money over to the actual landlords. She has collected upwards of approximately $50,000, keeping the money for herself. Anderson was given an opportunity by police to make things right however she has instead decided to make her whereabouts unknown. Assistance is needed in locating Anderson for her outstanding felony warrant for Theft by Deception and Theft by unlawful taking. Any information can be forwarded to Det. Batten at cbatten@yorkcity.org or by calling York City Police at 717-846-1234.