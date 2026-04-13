Warrant Issued For Man Involved In Lancaster County Theft

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are searching for a Denver, Colorado man involved in a theft from a Lancaster County business. On December 17, 2025, authorities were informed that Trillium Place had been in contact with Frey Lutz about replacing a boiler. During email communications, it appeared the email contact at Frey Lutz was compromised. A reply was received from someone posing as a Frey Lutz employee, who added a fake email to the string. Trillium ultimately sent over $108,000 to JSM Properties, the fraudulent company. The actual Frey Lutz controller emailed and inquired about the payment status. The victim and actual controller corresponded with each other indicating that no payment had been received. An investigation was undertaken. It was learned that the check had been cashed. A search warrant for the bank where the check was cashed was obtained. Three accounts related to JSM Properties were investigated. These accounts were all related to 59-year-old Shawn Martin, and large wire transfers to an associate of his were made from these accounts. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Shawn Martin remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone knowing of Martin’s whereabouts should call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.