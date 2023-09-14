Warrant Issue For Cumberland County Man

CAMP HILL – Camp Hill Borough Police assisted the U.S. Marshals in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant on 29-year-old Brian Acosta-Melendez of 1913 Arlington Street for robbery and firearms charges stemming from an incident on September 4th in Sunbury, Northumberland County. Acosta-Melendez fled on foot upon police arriving at his residence. Camp Hill School District was placed on a lockdown while the police checked the area. He was last seen by a witness in the area of N.17th and High Streets heading east. Police believe he is no longer in the area and the public is not in danger. Camp Hill School District was taken off of lock down around 10:45 this morning. Camp Hill Police are obtaining an arrest warrant for Acosta-Melendez for Flight To Avoid Apprehension. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact Camp Hill Police at 717-737-1570.