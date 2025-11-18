Warning Of Dangerous TikTok Challenge

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are warning of a dangerous TikTok challenge. On November 16, Lower Swatara Township Police were dispatched to a report of disorderly juveniles that had been running through a neighborhood between 2 and 3 a.m. Video footage showed a juvenile attempting to kick in a door. Officers arrived and spoke with the complainant and after viewing the video, determined this incident to most likely be related to a current TikTok trend. The juveniles video tape themselves kicking in a door and then run off. Officers walked through the neighborhood and spoke with several residents who reported the same thing. Authorities say to call the police immediately to report any criminal or suspicious behavior. The unidentified juvenile in the video appears to be a light skinned black female with braids wearing a light-colored hoodie and sweats. She is seen videotaping herself as she did it. In the video there were around 3 juveniles coming from different directions. The public is encouraged to call 911 the moment these types of incidents occur. You can see the video by clicking on the picture below. If anyone recognizes any of the individuals, contact Lower Swatara Township Police via CrimeWatch or by calling Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900.