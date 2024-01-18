Warning In Use Of AI By Telemarketers

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry led a coalition of 26 states in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission emphasizing the potential harm in the use of artificial intelligence by telemarketers and asking the FCC to restrict such usage. In November, the FCC requested input on the implications and usage of A.I. technology in consumer communications and how the technology fits under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Specifically, the FCC inquired about the potential ability of A.I. to act as the functional equivalent of a live agent. Henry said marketers wanting to use A.I. to impersonate a human voice should be required to follow regulations with respect to “artificial voices,” including obtaining the prior express written consent from consumers. She added we must ensure these new technologies are not used to prey upon, deceive, or manipulate consumers.