Warning For PA Kia/Hyundai Owners

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning PA Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners of a social media-fueled trend that has resulted in numerous thefts, and encourages owners to take steps to protect themselves. A recent TikTok challenge encourages viewers to steal a Kia or Hyundai vehicle using household items. The affected vehicles are missing software that would prevent it from being started without the key, leading to the rise in exploitation on social media. Hyundai and Kia have begun pushing out software updates that resolve the issue and many affected vehicles should have the update by June 2023. Consumers may need to bring their vehicle to a Kia or Hyundai dealer for the software update. Hyundai and Kia have partnered with local law enforcement to provide free steering wheel locks to consumers with affected vehicles. Consumers should contact their local law enforcement agency to inquire if they are eligible for a free steering wheel lock. Vehicle owners can contact Hyundai at 1-800-633-5151 and Kia at 1-800-333-4542 for more information on the software update.