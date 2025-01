Warming Center Information From United Way

LANCASTER – With our bitterly cold conditions, the United Way of PA maintains a listing of warming centers for people to use if they need a warm place to go during the cold. Many locations offer refreshments, meals, and overnight shelter. Click on the banner below to find a warming center near you or you can call 211 on your phone for information. A “Code Blue” is in effect for Lancaster County between now and the morning of Saturday, January 25th.