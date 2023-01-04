Ward Begins Brief Lieutenant Governor Term As Fetterman Goes

HARRISBURG (AP) – The job of PA’s lieutenant governor has fallen to Republican Westmoreland County Sen. Kim Ward, PA’s ranking state senator. That happened Tuesday, when Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn in to office as the state’s newest U.S. senator. Ward, who is the incoming President Pro Tempore of the PA Senate, will hold the office under PA’s constitution for only for two weeks. Lt. Gov.-Elect Austin Davis, a Democrat, who was elected Nov. 8, will be inaugurated on Jan. 17 with Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro. Under the constitution, the President Pro Tempore handles all the duties of the office of lieutenant governor.