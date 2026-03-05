War Powers Resolution Defeated In U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The U.S. Senate voted down an effort Wednesday to halt America’s war with Iran. The legislation, known as a war powers resolution, failed on a 47-53 vote. The vote fell mostly along party lines, although Democrat PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman joined with Republicans and voted against it. Fetterman has rejected arguments that the Iranian attack was illegal, spurring frustration among Democrat leaders. The war powers resolution gave lawmakers an opportunity to demand congressional approval before any further attacks are carried out. The U.S. House is preparing to vote on a war powers resolution today.