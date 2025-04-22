Wanted Suspects From S.C. Caught In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities nabbed two wanted suspects from South Carolina. On Sunday, April 20 around 1:10 p.m., Lower Paxton Township Police on routine patrol located a stolen vehicle parked in the lot of the Quality Inn at 200 N. Mountain Road in Harrisburg. The vehicle was unoccupied and stolen from Charlotte, NC. Officers began an investigation which led to the suspects being identified as 31-year-old Latesha Fields and 27-year-old Payton Deal. Officers continued their investigation and learned that both Fields and Deal were suspects in a recent homicide in Duncan, SC, as well as being wanted on other felony charges involving weapons and grand larceny from South Carolina. It led to the arrest of Fields and Deal at the Quality Inn without incident around 4:20 p.m. Fields and Deal were transported to the Dauphin Co Booking Center and arraigned on charges of receiving stolen property. Both Fields and Deal were denied bail and have been remanded to Dauphin County Prison awaiting their next court appearance.